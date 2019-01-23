Cardi B Launches First Las Vegas Residency

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Cardi B is heading to Las Vegas.

According to USA Today (via The Associated Press), the 26-year-old rapper is getting her first residency in Sin City. The Palms Casino Resort reportedly announced the news on Wednesday and revealed her appearance will be part of its opening of KAOS—a "dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex" that is set to open this April. 

In addition, the news outlet claimed Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are set to have residencies at the venue. 

Tickets are now available for specific dates.

E! News has reached out to the Palms Casino Resort for comment. 

It certainly has been a busy time for the recording artist. Over the past month, Cardi B has released music videos for "Twerk" and "Money." She's also toured and received five Grammy nominations. In addition, she's set to perform at Music's Biggest Night.

Read

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

But that's not all. She's also set to star in a 2019 Super Bowl commercial. What's more, the "Bodak Yellow" artist has been letting her political viewpoints be known. She recently got in a Twitter feud with Tomi Lahren and shared her opinions about the government shutdown.

We can't wait to see Cardi B's big show!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Mike Fisher

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

19 Times Hilary Duff Was Real AF About Being a Mom

Lex Luthor, Supergirl, Jon Cryer

Get a Look At Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor on Supergirl

Cardi B, Super Bowl, Commercial

Cardi B and Steve Carell's Pepsi Super Bowl Teaser Has Arrived, Okurr!

5 Things About "Roma" Star Yalitza Aparicio

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Reunite in Russia Before Taking One Big Relationship Step

All the Details on Cardi B's Las Vegas Residency

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.