What Anna Wintour Really Thought of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

British royalty, meet fashion royalty.

Anna Wintour let the world know how she really felt about Meghan Markle's bridal gown on Wednesday during an episode of a video series called Go Ask Anna.

The video featured the Vogue editor-in-chief answering questions from people she'd never met. One questioner wanted to know the fashion icon's thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex.

Looking back on the royal's big day and her Givenchy dress, Wintour described Meghan's wedding dress choice as "brilliant."

"It was sophisticated. It was chic. It was grown-up," Wintour said, recalling Clare Waight Keller's design. "It was an English designer—albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: 'Yes, I'm from somewhere else, but I belong.'"

In addition to applauding the "fantastic" look, Wintour praised Meghan for walking down the aisle by herself. As royal admirers will recall, Meghan made the trip solo before meeting up with Prince Charles and having him escort her the rest of the way to Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales stepped in after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was no longer able to perform the honor due to heart problems.