Jessica Simpson's baby name has taken our breath away.

At her floral and fabulous baby shower, the pregnant star revealed her daughter's name by making the theme "Birdie's Nest," multiple outlets report. Right away, fans caught on to the hint the singer was dropping and realized that her bundle of joy will be named Birdie. She paid homage to the little one's name by custom ordering a neon sign with "Birdie's Nest" written in cursive.

Flower power was everywhere at the festivities. The mommy-to-be wore a long, flowing white gown and a delicate gold floral crown. Her daughter Maxwell was totally her twin in a green and purple flowery dress, with a petite gold crown to match.

The designer proudly shared the news of her pregnancy in September by writing on Instagram, "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."