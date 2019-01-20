Believe it or not, but Goop founder and wellness pro Gwyneth Paltrow may be one of the funniest people on the internet.

Yes, the woman who has made some rather unpopular comments like claiming she popularized yoga and encouraging women to steam their vaginas is a low-key meme queen.

Paltrow herself isn't posting meme after meme on her profile. Instead, we just get vacation envy and meal ideas. Her hilarity and best comments exist in the comments section. She's sly like that.