There's something special brewing between two members of Bachelor Nation.

It's only been a week since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick experienced their first official date in Denver.

While the social media posts proved the nights out were a success, fans are still hoping to learn more about the surprise romance blossoming right in front of our eyes.

Lucky for fans, Kaitlyn appeared on her Off the Vine podcast today where she couldn't help but gush about her new man.

"His energy is electric," she explained on the PodcastOne series. "That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you've just known him for a long time. That's the vibe I got from him from the get-go."

When asked to share her favorite things about him, Kaitlyn had several reasons why he may just be a keeper.

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she explained. "He has the same morals and values as me." Awww!

Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a night of dancing at Howl at the Moon. They also headed to the Pepsi Center to watch the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

A source later revealed to E! News that pair is looking forward to seeing each other again despite living in different cities.

But perhaps this relationship shouldn't be a complete surprise to Bachelor Nation members. Kaitlyn admitted on her podcast that she watched Jason on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and thinks he would make a great Bachelor.

And although Kaitlyn is still trying to move on from her broken engagement to Shawn Booth from this past November, she's optimistic that this new relationship could turn into something special.

"It's so strange to go from being engaged to think of someone as your boyfriend," she remarked. "I would be upset if he was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else."

