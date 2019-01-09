Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Ben Seewald

The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger.

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their third child. The Counting On star announced the news via Instagram.

"Happy news from the Seewald family!" she wrote alongside a family photo. "Baby #3 is on the way!"

According to the couple's blog, the bundle of joy is due late this spring. While the dynamic duo didn't confirm the sex of the child, Jessa said they both think a baby boy is on the way.

"If our predictions are right, then we already have a ton [of] the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!" she wrote. "At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl—though we joked that we'd be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."