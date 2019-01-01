How much do you really know about Donald Glover?

Go ahead and think about it. We'll wait.

Outside of his many pop culture contributions in the worlds of movies, TV, and music, the answer is "not much," right?

When you think of what's expected of celebrities in these social media-driven times and you take a look at all the multi-hyphenate has managed to accomplish in just this year alone—he's a Golden Globe nominee for his work in FX comedy Atlanta and celebrated for his musical output as Childish Gambino not to mention stepping into Lando Calrissian's very suave shoes for Solo: A Star Wars Story—it's impressive to the point of nearly being inconceivable that he's managed to keep so many personal details under such strict lock and key. He's really managed to maintain a pure separation of church and state, as it were.

So, what do we know about the artist? Let's break it down.