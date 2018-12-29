During 2018, celebrities revealed exactly what it takes to stay in top shape. Based on their workout routines, it's not easy.

From Victoria's Secret models pre-fashion show workouts to Selena Gomez's pilates sessions, Hollywood stars are breaking a sweat to stay fit and feel confident in front of flashing cameras (or iPhones). There's a lot of pressure to look perfect and a never-ending supply of commentators on platforms like Instagram and Twitter that can even make the most confident person feel self-conscious. Fitness is a must when you're in the public eye.

Through the same platforms, however, celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian are sharing closer looks into their routines. We get to see them lift weights, run, hike, complete tough workout classes, use the battle ropes and much more, proving that achieving your best body isn't easy for anyone.