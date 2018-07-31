You don't need a personal trainer to get sculpted arms like Selena Gomez.

You could, however, use some workout insight straight from her Hot Pilates trainer Shannon Nadj. The "Back to You" singer may sweat it out in the studio, but you needn't leave your home to feel the sculpt. You can "lengthen, stretch and tone your arms with my five on-the-go moves," said the fitness guru. Here's the added bonus: No weights required. "You can create your own resistance by imagining that you are pushing your arms through water, slowly with control," she added.

This workout may not have drastic results, but it will open up your body and improve flexibility.

"I like to do exercises that keep my shoulders back and down and to open up my chest," Shannon explained. "We spend so much time with our shoulders rolled forward on our phones. It's important to strengthen our backs to maintain good posture!"

You can literally do this workout during lunch breaks, at your desk, in the morning, when you're feeling tense...you name it. Just don't forget to warm up. Simply roll your shoulders for 10 reps then begin!