After a security camera scandal rocked their relationship, Kesha Norman and C.J. Mosley tried to work things out, but that doesn't mean the trust issues have melted away.

On this week's episode of WAGS Atlanta, Kesha and C.J. discussed heading to therapy to make things right for the sake of their family.

"I think the biggest thing we need to worry about is the trust issues…which is why you need therapy," Kesha told C.J.

And C.J. agreed. "If you think therapy will help and have a purpose, I'll agree to do it," he said.

At therapy, the couple discussed what they need to work on and ultimately it came down to communication.