John Cena is about to devote all his attention to wedding planning!
E! News caught up with the WWE super star this week to find out if he's had any time to plan his and Nikki Bella's nuptials given that he has about a dozen jobs at the moment.
"Yeah, it's actually going to gear up in the next few weeks," Cena told E! News exclusively while promoting his gig as host of the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. "It's kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I'm really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up!"
So has Cena had any dance lessons with Nikki's Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev yet?
"I have not but they've been scheduled so they will not go without being done. Step one is putting it down on paper so that you're committed and they have been scheduled," Cena, who also recently landed a role in the upcoming animated TV series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, revealed. "I'm not sure if it will be with Artem, he's a professional and I would love for it to be with Artem but he's on tour right now. He's fantastic though so we will see basically if he's around. It depends on him."
During Nikki's stint on Dancing With the Stars last year, the Total Divas star told E! News she definitely wants some wedding help from Artem.
"I for sure want to learn my first dance here," Nikki said "It wasn't the full motivation but the second I said yes I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I could totally learn my first dance!' And I want to do something kind of pretty and cool. I would love for them to help us out, oh my gosh. Can you imagine going to someone's wedding and they just whip out these insane moves?"
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro
