John Cena is about to devote all his attention to wedding planning!

E! News caught up with the WWE super star this week to find out if he's had any time to plan his and Nikki Bella's nuptials given that he has about a dozen jobs at the moment.

"Yeah, it's actually going to gear up in the next few weeks," Cena told E! News exclusively while promoting his gig as host of the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. "It's kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I'm really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up!"

So has Cena had any dance lessons with Nikki's Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev yet?