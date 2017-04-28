BRAND NEW
John Cena Wants Nikki Bella to Have a Wedding Day She'll Remember Forever (But He's Still Watching the Budget!)

John Cena hopes to keep making Nikki Bella's dreams come true.

While chatting with E! News at the The Wall premiere, the WWE Superstars dished all about their recent engagement at WrestleMania 33 and the wedding planning process. So, what's John's role in the big preparation?

"I'm kind of in charge of the budget, so we're keeping everything on dollar," he admitted. "But I just want the event to be fun. I really want the event to be fun."

The 40-year-old actor, who was notoriously resistant to the idea of marriage, then explained how his future wife ultimately changed his mind.

"To be quite honest with you, Nicole has taught me a lot about what she believes the meaning of a union between two people is and she's made me a believer out of it and that's certainly why I did what I did at WrestleMania," he said.

"I know how important the day is to her, and that's not to say that it's not important to me, it's very important to me," he continued, addressing Nikki, "But I want it to be something that you'll remember for the rest of your life." Swoon!

However, there's still just one condition. "I'll just make sure it's done on the dollar," he added. "It's not going to. It's not going to, but…"

"Yes, it is!" Nikki promised. "I'm going to be very good about that."

See more from the couple's adorable interview above. Plus, are they considering getting married in the ring?!

