Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump aren't each other's biggest fans.

On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 59-year-old actor referred to their Twitter feuds as "surreal."

The president and Boss Baby star had a heated exchange on social media earlier this month after Baldwin said playing Trump on Saturday Night Live was "agony." Trump fired back at the actor, referring to him as "Alex Baldwin," and said it was "agony for those who were forced to watch" his performance. Baldwin then clapped back by tweeting he'd like to "hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech and farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago."

Still, the actor can't quite believe he's gotten into Twitter wars with the commander-in-chief.

"It is kind of surreal though, you know—the president of the United States," Baldwin told host Jimmy Fallon. "I said to somebody, ‘Does he have like alerts or does he sequester himself for just like a period of like Tweeting?'"

Breaking into his best Trump impression, Baldwin then wondered if the president tweets while "watching Fox and Friends in the morning" and eating bacon or if he interrupts meetings with diplomats to tweet back at the actor.

"Does he like tweet throughout the day or is it like a big binge thing?" he asked. "Is he like a camel? [It's] like an oasis. He drinks a big long drink in the morning and he goes on."