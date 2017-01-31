Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon will be there for you (when the rain starts to fall).

In honor of her new series Powerless joining NBC's Thursday night lineup this week, Hudgens and Fallon reminisced about some "Must See TV" favorites, including Cheers and Seinfeld. "Thursday night NBC had some of the biggest sitcoms in the history of television," Fallon said.

And, of course, there was the megapopular Friends.

"We are friends," Fallon said. "We are family, and we're friends."

The 10-season series has stood the test of time, due in part to its syndication on multiple cable networks and its streaming deal with Netflix. The show's popularity even inspired Hudgens and Fallon to cover its theme song, "I'll Be There for You," originally performed by The Rembrandts.