You don't have to be a royal to dress like one!

The Royals' very own princess Alexandra Park and the show's costume designer Charlie Jones are breaking down all of Princess Eleanor's most fashionable looks from season four.

In the season premiere, we see Eleanor bring a little punk rock chic to a vintage lace dress.

"This was one of my favorite outfits because I think it's just got this kind of like vintage warrior, free-spirit vibe about it," Alexandra gushes.

Eleanor did an action scene in the dress making it more than just cute, it's durable too!

"We bought this vintage dress which is original 1920s. It's a little bit risque. You know it's see-through," Jones explains.