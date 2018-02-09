Everyone Wants to Kill "Arrogant Son of a Bitch" King Robert in The Royals Season 4 Promo!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shay Mitchell, SHAPE

Why Shay Mitchell Has "Never" Weighed Herself

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Only Gigi Hadid Could Make a Neon Wig Look Chic at Jeremy Scott

Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, The View

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Get Into a Screaming Match on The View

It's hard to be king.

Newly appointed King Robert (Max Brown) has a lot of enemies gunning for him in this just-released promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11).

"Do you know what the most disappointing thing about being king is?" Robert asks Jasper (Tom Austen) in the video. "You can't trust anyone. They all want what I have and they'll stop at nothing to take it from me."

Cut to what appears to be a public assassination attempt and his younger brother Prince Liam (William Moseley) saying, "I'll kill him before I let him deceive everyone."

Photos

The Royals: 14 Shirtless Moments

"He's your brother," Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) says. "No, he's an asshole," Liam replies.

Liam isn't the only one with something against the new king. Cyrus (Jake Maskall) later says, "Someone kill this arrogant son of a bitch before he tries to take over the world."

"It makes me happy when I think about how far you're about to fall," Liam tells Robert. Yikes!

Check out the drama-filled teaser for yourself!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , William Moseley , Elizabeth Hurley , Alexandra Park , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -