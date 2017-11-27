Meghan King Edmonds is pregnant with baby No. 2!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed the exciting news in a blog post on her website Monday. In the post, Meghan also shared that she and Jim Edmonds are expecting a baby boy.
"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister!" Edmonds shared. "It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning. Tonight on the RHOC reunion you'll see that I'm only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I'm feeling every bit of it)!"
She went on to share, "We began the IVF process over the summer. We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy (Jimmy has a total of five girls and one boy) and we only had two frozen female embryos. This was a difficult decision for us. Jimmy was adamant he didn't care about the sex of the baby, he just didn't want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF. (If we had decided to transfer one of the female embryos my drug regimen would've been much less involved than full blown IVF.) But I insisted: I was more comfortable with going through IVF again since I knew what to expect. So we moved forward with IVF."
Meghan states in the blog post that of the 10 embryos that were produced "only four were chromosomally NORMAL: three boys and one girl!"
She continued, "Fast forward to today and I am pregnant! I'm not feeling the greatest but we know that it will all be worth it in the end. Aspen will make a fabulous big sister at only a year-and-a-half old in June 2018! Oh, what about the biggest question: Boy or girl? Think blue this time around!"
Meghan and Jim have one daughter together, Aspen. Meghan is also a step-mom to Jim's four kids.
Congratulations to the couple!
The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
