Kyle West and Megan Morrison are Hollywood's hottest couple on The Arrangement.

But have the stars of the hit E! series Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista ever gone on a romantic date in real life?

"No, no. We're good friends," Christine dished during the duo's appearance on Daily Pop today.

"No, we keep it pretty professional," Josh added. "We're super close. It's important to be very close if you're spending this much time on a show and you're supposed to love each other. It would be really tough if we didn't like each other. We're lucky that we get along really well and work really well together."