There's just something about Kristen Stewart all of a sudden!

Or perhaps not so suddenly.

Her biggest supporters who've loved her for a thousand years have known all along just how talented she is, whether they first caught her in Twilight—which was, like, already her 16th movie—or have been a fan of the indie work she's tended to gravitate to, both in between Twilight films and since the blockbuster franchise ended in 2012.

Or both!

But for awhile now there have been some dueling schools of thought on Stewart. One was emboldened by those who didn't get Twilight and therefore didn't get her, or otherwise lumped her in with those ridiculous/modern-day-classic (take your pick) films and called it a day.