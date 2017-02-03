Kristen Stewart's SNL hosting debut this weekend was a long time in the making and is certainly taking the actress out of her comfort zone.

The 26-year-old star talked about combating her fear of doing it in an interview Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon rose to fame as an SNL star and writer.

"For six years, I've just been being a total wuss about it and then I finally was like, at some point, you just have to bite the bullet, you know?" Stewart said, joking, "And just fail. It will make you stronger, man."

"It's been really, really fun," she added.