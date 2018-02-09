Confidence is key!

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike is looking to get a little revenge on himself. Khloe Kardashian is going to help Mike get his confidence back after finding out his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend.

"I found out my buddy Rob was sleeping in his car in a Walmart parking lot. So I invited him to come crash on my couch. He's a fellow soldier. I'm not gonna let my friend sleep in his car," Mike shared with Khloe. "Then I found out I had to leave for a weekend and I came back and I found Rob's clothing on my side of the bed. I found his phone charger plugged in on my side of the bed."

It doesn't take a detective to know things were a little fishy. "When the truth came out, it was crushing because I lost my support system when I lost the two people that were closest to me," Mike revealed. So why not get revenge on those two?