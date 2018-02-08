RETURNS
Khloe Kardashian Gives Revenge Body Participant Love Advice: ''You Need to Demand Better in Your Relationship With Him''

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

Crysta is at a crossroads in her relationship, but luckily, Khloe Kardashian is there to give her some sage love advice.

In this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Crysta gets a call from Khloe in the middle of her intense workout with trainer Harley Pasternak.

After Harley revealed to Khloe that Crysta was down almost 30 pounds, the reality TV mogul turned the conversation to Crysta's relationship struggles (Rusty wants Crysta to lose weight before they get engaged).

"I've heard you're having some back and forth with your boyfriend," Khloe said.

"It's just confusing because we're always so up and down," Crysta replied.

No matter her final decision, Khloe wanted to make sure that Crysta was getting the most out of her relationship.

"Regardless if you stay with him or not, you need to demand better in your relationship with him," Khloe advised.

Watch Khloe get real with Crysta in the clip above.

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

