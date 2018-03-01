Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl is officially 1-month-old!

The proud parents commemorated Stormi Webster's special day in various ways on social media Thursday, Kylie sharing a scantily-clad selfie and Travis posting a heartfelt message to the newborn.

"1 monthhhhhh," the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul captioned a Snapchat video of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the brief clip, Kylie showcases her curves in a black crop top and string underwear.

It appears as if mom and dad were spending the day at home with Stormi, as the hip-hop artist posted a snapshot of their daughter snuggled in a pink "Daddy" sweater. "My lil mama 1 month today," Travis shared. "Her favorite unit of course."

Kylie announced Stormi's arrival three days after she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly reemerged into the spotlight after months of keeping an uncharacteristically low-profile.