A couple ex-boyfriends aren't going to ruffle his feathers!

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and the father to her unborn child, hit up the Rémy Martin MVP Weekend party at Avenue Los Angeles on Friday to see a special performance by Travis Scott, who just had a child with Kylie Jenner.

But Tristan wasn't the only one of Khloe's loves at the bash. Both French Montana and James Harden the pregnant reality star's ex-boyfriends, also hit up the party celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend. Sounds like it could have been an awkward time for the NBA star—but it wasn't!

E! News can confirm that all three men hung out together at the party at the same time. A source at tells E! News that the 26-year-old baller was enjoying himself throughout the night.

The insider says, "Tristan was there for a while before Travis Scott performed, he hung out at the Remy Martin table and enjoyed a few cocktails. He was really cool and was having a good time enjoying the party."

The source added that, "French walked in with The Weeknd and Future French walked over to Tristan’s table and hung out there and even watched Travis at the table. There was no weirdness between Tristan and French."

The party goer also added, "Nicole Scherzinger was hanging out at the table nearby too. Tristan was enjoying the party and watching Travis, who performed around 1 a.m. and played 4 songs. His set only lasted 30 minutes."

Travis, who wore ripped jeans and a colorful skeleton shirt, performed "Butterfly Effect," "Huncho Jack," "Antidote" and "Goosebumps."

Other attendees at the swanky bash were Chanel Iman, Julissa Bermudez, professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, Canadian EDM duo DVBBS and Danny Abeckaser. Even Food Network star Guy Fieri hit up the Avenue to catch Travis' performance.

The 67th All-Star Game, which is set to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, will feature rosters drafted by All-Stars themselves. Tomorrow's game against Team Stephen and Team LeBron will feature picks made by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.