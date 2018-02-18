BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Khloe Kardashian Experiences Scary Pregnancy Complications on KUWTK: "I Can't Walk"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 7:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As Kim Kardashian knows, pregnancy is a journey that's not always smooth.

In a newly released promo for next Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, pregnant Khloe Kardashian experiences some scary health issues that leave her chained to the couch and barely able to move. 

"Literally, I like can't walk," Khloe tells her sisters in pain.

"Can you text your doctor right now?" Kourtney Kardashian suggests as a worried Kim looks on.

So what's up with Khloe's pregnancy? Watch Sunday's new episode of KUWTK to find out how Khloe manages her health scare and to see if she's alright.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Pregnancies , Babies , Injury And Illness , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Vents to Kourtney About Her Feud With BFF Malika Haqq on KUWTK: "You Self-Centered Bitch!"

Kourtney Kardashian Accidentally Snapchats From Friend's Phone!

Khloe Kardashian, Malika, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq Fight Over How Much Time KoKo Spends With Tristan Thompson and His Friends on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Fight to Save Friendship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Cozy for First Photo Since Baby Stormi's Birth

Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -