BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out She's Pregnant With Tristan Thompson's Baby

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Before Baby West, There Was Big Sister North: Take a Look Back at Her Fabulous Firsts!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Easter

Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3: Pregnancy Health Scares, Surrogacy & More

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Facetime

Watch Khloe Kardashian Tell Her Family She's Pregnant and See Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Reaction: "I'm Going to Cry!"

It's the moment that changed everything!

Khloe Kardashian gets the surprise of a lifetime on tonight's special new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 33-year-old E! star takes a pregnancy test before calling up her assistant Alexa to share the exciting results with her.

"Oh my god. Like, there are two lines!" Khloe's assistant Alexa says after reading the test.

"Yeah, clear as day. I am pregnant!" a beaming Khloe smiles. "And I felt that I was!"

"You've been saying it. And you said you were in the shower and you had to sit down," Alexa tells Khloe.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnancy Test

E!

"Oh my god yes! After my workout," Khloe says. "I've never felt that tired in my life."

"I'm pregnant!" Tristan Thompson's lady shares in her confessional. "I'm super nervous but really excited. There's a million different emotions that are going on in my brain, but I think I'm in a state of shock. I almost can't believe it, but good shock." 

Watch Khloe find out she's pregnant with Tristan's baby in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Pregnancies , Tristan Thompson , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.