Kris Jenner is sporting a new ‘do.

The famous momager debuted a platinum blonde pixie cut on Instagram Tuesday.

"January 2nd back at work here we go!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. She also gave credit to her hair and makeup artists by tagging them in the photo and included the hashtags #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018.

While Kris has several daughters, this particular hashtag is likely referencing Kim Kardashian. Kim also has an icy blonde ‘do, which hits just at her shoulders.

This wouldn't be the first time Kris has gone blonde or been inspired by Kim's looks. Back in October, Kris debuted a similar blonde haircut on Instagram a month after Kim went blonde.