Kourtney and Younes are taking Cannes!

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her man Younes Bendjima travel to the South of France for some fun in the sun with Kendall Jenner. However, things get awkward when Scott Disick follows Kourt to France with Bella Thorne.

In one dramatic scene, Kim Kardashian talks to Kendall over the phone and asks, "Are Scott and Bella there?" "They just got in today," Kendall says.

"They looked so desperate at the airport," Kim says. "Who goes to LAX together? It's not a good look for Scott."