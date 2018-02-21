Yes, Tyler Henry gets messages from his boyfriend's dead relatives.
For those who don't know, the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star has been dating his photographer boyfriend Clint for over a year now and things have never been better.
"It's been amazing. I've been in a happy little relationship for about a year now and it's really wonderful," Tyler tells E! News exclusively. "I'm really thankful we get to be open about that and get to live my true self and get to share it with fans."
Tyler and Clint didn't meet through mutual friends or on a dating app. "Well, funny enough, his mom was actually a client," Tyler laughs. "So that's one way to connect. It's the gift that keeps on giving."
Tyler says he does in fact get messages from relatives of Clint's who are no longer with us.
"I found it actually works really well. It's just a matter of I think finding the right person. One of the beauties of intuition is that if I was interacting with someone that didn't feel right or they were kind of creeped out by what I was able to do, then they clearly weren't the right fit," Tyler explains. "And I'm really thankful with Clint, he from the get-go understood this, was open to it and he respects it. And there's still times where we'll be hanging out at 11 o'clock at night and something will come through from his grandfather or I'll get a message for his family and he understands that I kind of have to get it out so we can go about our evening."
Tyler adds, "So it's a little awkward but he understands how I work and when I see something I just have to share it so I can go back to focusing on whatever I was doing."
"I'm going to have to start charging him," he jokes.
