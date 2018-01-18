See Megan Fox, Luann de Lesseps, Chrissy Metz & More Get Their Minds Blown by Tyler Henry in Hollywood Medium Season 3 Preview!
by
Brett Malec
|
Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 7:00 AM
Tyler Henry is back to help Hollywood's biggest stars doing some healing!
In this just-released trailer for season three of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (premiering Feb. 28), Megan Fox, Kristin Cavallari, Chrissy Metz, Luann de Lesseps and many more celebs get their minds blown by Tyler's connection to those who are no longer living.
"He didn't intend to end his life," Tyler tells Cavallari. "It just f--king kills me," she says.
"I can't believe I got to talk to my father!" de Lesseps remarks after her reading with Tyler.
Meanwhile, during a reading with Titus Burgess, the shocked Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star gasps, "I've never, ever voiced that to anyone!"
E!
That was like top three coolest experiences of my life," Lucy Hale admits. "Maybe this is top two: skydiving and meeting with Tyler."
Other celebs who will appear on season three include, Jim Parsons, Chad Michael Murray, Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice,Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, Savannah Chrisley, David Arquette and Rosana Arquette, Giuliana Rancic, Padma Lakshmi, Tyler Oakley, Maddie Ziegler, Brooke Burke Charvet and Arielle Kebbel.
Watch the season three promo for yourself!
Watch some of your favorite episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry on E! in the UK