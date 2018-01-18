See Megan Fox, Luann de Lesseps, Chrissy Metz & More Get Their Minds Blown by Tyler Henry in Hollywood Medium Season 3 Preview!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Orlando Brown, Mug Shot

Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested Following Family Dispute

Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom

Kim Kardashian Shades Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Remarks

Soleil Moon Frye, Melissa Joan Hart

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals How Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kick-Start Her Healthy Lifestyle

Tyler Henry is back to help Hollywood's biggest stars doing some healing!

In this just-released trailer for season three of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (premiering Feb. 28), Megan Fox, Kristin Cavallari, Chrissy Metz, Luann de Lesseps and many more celebs get their minds blown by Tyler's connection to those who are no longer living.

"He didn't intend to end his life," Tyler tells Cavallari. "It just f--king kills me," she says.

"I can't believe I got to talk to my father!" de Lesseps remarks after her reading with Tyler.

Meanwhile, during a reading with Titus Burgess, the shocked Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star gasps, "I've never, ever voiced that to anyone!"

Photos

Stars Who Think They Have a Psychic Ability

Megan Fox, Hollywood Medium

E!

That was like top three coolest experiences of my life," Lucy Hale admits. "Maybe this is top two: skydiving and meeting with Tyler."

 Other celebs who will appear on season three include, Jim ParsonsChad Michael Murray, Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice,Iggy AzaleaTaye DiggsSavannah ChrisleyDavid Arquette and Rosana ArquetteGiuliana RancicPadma LakshmiTyler Oakley, Maddie ZieglerBrooke Burke Charvet and Arielle Kebbel.

Watch the season three promo for yourself!

Watch some of your favorite episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Megan Fox , Chrissy Metz , Luann de Lesseps , Top Stories , Kristin Cavallari , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.