Botched is coming back, baby!
We know you missed Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, but fear no more, because they're bringing you more life-changing plastic surgery procedures when season four of Botched returns on May 9 at 9 p.m. on E!. Plus, the show has been renewed for season five!
"A year ago, my life changed completely for the worst," an emotional patient reveals in the newest season four teaser. "I don't want to look like this the rest of my life—I don't." She came to the perfect place to get her smile back.
"This is the reason you come to people like us," Dr. Dubrow told her. "Because we're going to figure it out!" That's just one of the many surgeries they are using to help people this season. But, of course, there is also a fair share of unconventional patients as well.
"My dream is to become a fantasy character," one patient reveals to them. "I think you've reached that goal," Dr. Dubrow jokes upon seeing him. One thing is for sure, expect the unexpected!
Watch the teaser above before Botched returns!
Botched returns Wednesday, May 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!