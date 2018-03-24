This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

Candace Cameron Bure is taking a walk on the wild side…of fashion, that is.

The Full House actress took the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards in what may be her edgiest look yet. The star, who walked the carpet with daughter, Natasha Bure, wore a white cropped tee, leather skirt and pink satin booties—a surprising departure from the more refined, polished looks (think: form-fitting jumpsuits and multi-textured, tiered dresses) the star usually wears.

The mom of three showed a sliver of skin between her top and high-waist skirt, which featured grommets and a ruffled waist and hem, mixing edge and feminity. While the look definitely channeled more badass vibes, Candace stuck to a few tried-and-true design elements.