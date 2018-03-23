Celebrities in Really Obvious Designer Logos: Into It or Over It?

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
If people don't know it's designer, did it really happen?
The '90s were a flashy time in fashion: The Louis Vuitton monogram print was a basic essential in Hollywood, while in suburban high-schools across the country, Coach's double Cs gave you just enough cool factor. You got cred if you had a sweatshirt that read Sean John, Fila or Tommy Hilfiger across the chest...and even more points if you paired it with the Adidas stripes.
Needless to say, logomania is back—with luxury designer brands driving home the trend. For the past few years, creative directors, like Alessandro Michele of Gucci, has banked on the idea that designer apparel reflects status, and millennials love to flaunt what they got. Heavily branded garments are just that and more approachable for daily wear than, say, a couture dress right off the runway. Enter: the wave of loud and proud Gucci belts, tees and sweatshirts.
Unlike the ubiquitous '90s when every brand did the same thing, designers today put their own spin on the trend. Fendi—which is having a major resurgence right now, partly due to the Hadids and Kardashian-Jenners repping the logo—keeps it simple, featuring its double Fs on every silhouette and shape. On the hand, hip It girl label Off-White keeps its branding to slivers of fabric at the waistband or down shorts or pant legs. Christian Dior is even more minimal, mostly featuring its name on underwear and bra straps.
There's no doubt that the trend is fun and nostalgic, but does its obvious nature take away from the real fashion? If your outfit says Balenciaga from head to toe, is there room to showcase thoughtful styling and wardrobe coordination? Are we too focused on what the label is rather than what the look means?
Keep scrolling to see all the ways celebrities are wearing this fashion craze.
Gigi Hadid in Fendi
The supermodel matched her duffel bag strap to her bomber jacket.
Chloe Grace Moretz in Fendi
A logo sweater is not too obvious paired under an oversize coat.
Rita Ora in Fendi
The "For You" singer looks snug in her furry Fendi jacket.
Hilary Duff in Gucci
There's no better way to elevate a drab outfit than to infuse it with a Gucci sweatshirt.
Sofia Richie in Gucci
The model tied up her Gucci tee and paired it with skinny jeans.
Niecy Nash in Gucci
The statement belt says it all.
Rihanna in Balenciaga
We imagine Riri saying, "Dahh-ling," with this Balenciaga shawl.
Liam Payne in Balenciaga
No one will ever be confused as to where the former One Direction member's jacket is from.
Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga
The model may be wearing all basics, but her bag says it all.
Gwen Stefani in Moschino
Hmm...we wonder where the singer's jersey is from?!
Cardi B in Moschino
The rapper is always making some kind of statement. We can read this one right off her clothes.
Gigi Hadid in Moschino
It may be a little bag, but it has a lot of personality.
Bella Hadid in Dior
The naked dress is the perfect choice to show off Christian Dior undergarments.
Winnie Harlow in Dior
The model shows her love for the brand from the back and the front!
Sienna Miller in Dior
Undergarments can be red carpet-worthy. Just throw a beautifully constructed illusion dress right over them and let the branding speak for itself.
Now you tell us: Are you into the designer logo craze or totally over it?