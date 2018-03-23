Celebrities in Really Obvious Designer Logos: Into It or Over It?

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Dior, Winnie Harloe

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

If people don't know it's designer, did it really happen?

The '90s were a flashy time in fashion: The Louis Vuitton monogram print was a basic essential in Hollywood, while in suburban high-schools across the country, Coach's double Cs gave you just enough cool factor. You got cred if you had a sweatshirt that read Sean John, Fila or Tommy Hilfiger across the chest...and even more points if you paired it with the Adidas stripes. 

Needless to say, logomania is back—with luxury designer brands driving home the trend. For the past few years, creative directors, like Alessandro Michele of Gucci, has banked on the idea that designer apparel reflects status, and millennials love to flaunt what they got. Heavily branded garments are just that and more approachable for daily wear than, say, a couture dress right off the runway. Enter: the wave of loud and proud Gucci belts, tees and sweatshirts. 

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

Unlike the ubiquitous '90s when every brand did the same thing, designers today put their own spin on the trend. Fendi—which is having a major resurgence right now, partly due to the Hadids and Kardashian-Jenners repping the logo—keeps it simple, featuring its double Fs on every silhouette and shape. On the hand, hip It girl label Off-White keeps its branding to slivers of fabric at the waistband or down shorts or pant legs. Christian Dior is even more minimal, mostly featuring its name on underwear and bra straps. 

There's no doubt that the trend is fun and nostalgic, but does its obvious nature take away from the real fashion? If your outfit says Balenciaga from head to toe, is there room to showcase thoughtful styling and wardrobe coordination? Are we too focused on what the label is rather than what the look means?

Keep scrolling to see all the ways celebrities are wearing this fashion craze. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Fendi, Celebs in Designer Logos

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid in Fendi

The supermodel matched her duffel bag strap to her bomber jacket. 

ESC: Chloe Grace Moretz, Fendi, Celebs in Designer Logos

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz in Fendi

A logo sweater is not too obvious paired under an oversize coat. 

ESC: Rita Ora, Fendi, Celebs in Designer Logos

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Rita Ora in Fendi

The "For You" singer looks snug in her furry Fendi jacket. 

Article continues below

ESC: Hilary Duff, Gucci, Celebs in Designer Logos

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff in Gucci

There's no better way to elevate a drab outfit than to infuse it with a Gucci sweatshirt. 

ESC: Sofia Richie, Gucci, Celebs in Designer Logos

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Richie in Gucci

The model tied up her Gucci tee and paired it with skinny jeans. 

ESC: Niecy Nash, Gucci, Celebs in Designer Logos

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Niecy Nash in Gucci

The statement belt says it all. 

Article continues below

Rihanna, Balenciaga, Celebs in Designer Logos

Renato Marzini/Splash News

Rihanna in Balenciaga

We imagine Riri saying, "Dahh-ling," with this Balenciaga shawl.

ESC: Liam Payne, Balenciaga, Celebs in Designer Logos

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Liam Payne in Balenciaga

No one will ever be confused as to where the former One Direction member's jacket is from. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Balenciaga, Celebs in Designer Logos

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga

The model may be wearing all basics, but her bag says it all. 

Article continues below

ESC: Gwen Stefani, Moschino, Celebs in Designer Logos

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani in Moschino

Hmm...we wonder where the singer's jersey is from?!

ESC: Cardi B, Moschino, Celebs in Designer Logos

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Cardi B in Moschino

The rapper is always making some kind of statement. We can read this one right off her clothes. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Moschino, Celebs in Designer Logos

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid in Moschino

It may be a little bag, but it has a lot of personality. 

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dior, Celebs in Designer Logos

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior Beauty

Bella Hadid in Dior

The naked dress is the perfect choice to show off Christian Dior undergarments. 

ESC: Dior, Winnie Harloe

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Dior

The model shows her love for the brand from the back and the front!

ESC: Sienna Miller, Dior, Celebs in Designer Logos

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Dior

Undergarments can be red carpet-worthy. Just throw a beautifully constructed illusion dress right over them and let the branding speak for itself. 

Article continues below

Now you tell us: Are you into the designer logo craze or totally over it?

RELATED ARTICLE: Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Sofia Richie , Hilary Duff , Rihanna , Gwen Stefani , Cardi B , Liam Payne , Sienna Miller , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Celeb Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

ESC: Dare to Wear, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.