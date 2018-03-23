Stylish Spring Outfits You Can Wear With Rain Boots and Other Cute Outdoor Gear

Photography by Sean Waltrous
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
Photography by Sean Waltrous
When the weather acts up, you have to dress accordingly.
But just because you must resort to wearing practical weather-appropriate gear doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your personal style. Quite the opposite, in fact, thanks to Hunter for Target's limited-time only lifestyle collection. The trick: Consider rain boots your new everyday shoe this season.
Seriously, whether you're on vacay with the family, out on the weekend with friends or just living your daily life, these all-age friendly lifestyle pieces are made for any occasion.
Here's how E! News style correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi styles 'em.
Photography by Sean Waltrous
Repeat after us: Rain boots are a non-negotiable outfit addition this time of year. Embrace the weather by swapping out your basics with bold statement boots you can wear with virtually any look. Wearing a preppy spring dress to brunch? Give your look a relaxed but cool vibe with red-hot knee-high wellies. If you're keeping it casual for a weekend getaway with the family, like with this playful striped set, slide on some contrasting yellow ankle booties and voila!
Photography by Sean Waltrous
Haven't you heard? Track pants aren't just for the gym. You can style ‘em with heels for the office, or our personal fave: with coordinating bright orange slides for a sporty look. Pro tip: Since you're opting for such a vivid color, tie the look together by continuing the theme throughout your outfit. Top it off with a neutral rain jacket (like this tan take with a subtle tangerine stripe detail) and a same color bag.
Photography by Sean Waltrous
And if you're festival bound this season? No ensemble is too out-there if you really want to stand out. The key is to go big with the color of the season: sunshine yellow. Thinking one lemon-y touch will be enough? Think again. To really be a style star, head-to-toe yellow is the only way to go. It goes without saying that bright booties are a must, but, especially if you're caught in the rain, a rain jacket and matching backpack are all you need to have fun, look good and stay dry!
When it rains, it pours. Only question: Is your closet well stocked?
The collection will be available at select Target stores and on Target.com beginning Saturday, April 14.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!