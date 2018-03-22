Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna's Hilarious Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to welcome their second child this year, so what does their daughter Luna think about having a baby brother?

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Teigen, who was just announced as the Creative Consultant for the Pampers Pure Collection, dished about Luna and how she's reacting to her mom's pregnancy.

"We take baths together every night and she says a lot of...she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes," Teigen laughed. "I think yesterday she pointed at me and she's like 'mamma yucky.' I'm like, 'I know, mamma feels kinda yucky.'"