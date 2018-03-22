Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces X-Force—and Features a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Joke

The merc with a mouth is back.

20th Century Fox debuted the first full-length trailer for Deadpool 2, after releasing a buzzy teaser trailer in February. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the antihero, it introduces a new threat, Cable (Josh Brolin), sent back in time to murder a mutant who, at the time, is just a small child.

The marketing campaign is appropriately irreverent. Take, for example, the studio's logline for the film: "After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor—finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover." Expect nothing less from the movie studio "that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada."