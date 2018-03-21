Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Post-Divorce Lives

Joe Schildhorn /BFA/Sipa USA
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 1:38 PM
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are adjusting to their new normal.
One month after the A-list couple went public with their separation, E! News has exclusive details about their day-to-day lives and why they've had "minimal contact" recently. A source explains to E! News, "They have completely moved on and are not looking back. They are working out their financial affairs privately and hope to come to a resolution relatively quickly."
The insider adds, "Jen and Justin are both moving on full speed ahead."
As for how exactly Aniston and Theroux are moving forward, we're told the exes have continued their usual routines on opposite coasts.
"Justin is in New York doing the same things he's been doing for the last few months," the source shares. "He gets coffee with friends, works out at his boxing gym and walks his dog. He rides his bike around town and really enjoys his simple way of life in the city. He recently traveled to Paris and London for fashion week but is now back in New York."
Likewise, our insider says the Friends alum is "maintaining her same lifestyle" and is mostly spending time at her home in L.A.
The source elaborates, "She does private yoga sessions at her house and has most people come to her. She has been busy socially, going out to dinner with friends and celebrating birthdays. She gets her weekly facials and loves having dinner at Sunset Tower."
Aniston also enjoys "Sunday night dinners" with Courteney Cox and their gal pals "whenever possible," the source continues. "She is doing just fine and will be ok. She has a lot of great people in her life who are very supportive and who she considers family," the source also tells E! News.
Onward and upward, as they say!
