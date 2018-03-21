Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Post-Divorce Lives

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are adjusting to their new normal.

One month after the A-list couple went public with their separation, E! News has exclusive details about their day-to-day lives and why they've had "minimal contact" recently. A source explains to E! News, "They have completely moved on and are not looking back. They are working out their financial affairs privately and hope to come to a resolution relatively quickly."

The insider adds, "Jen and Justin are both moving on full speed ahead."

As for how exactly Aniston and Theroux are moving forward, we're told the exes have continued their usual routines on opposite coasts.