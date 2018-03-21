Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd Birthday Performers Will Include Sting, Shaggy and Shawn Mendes

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shaggy, Sting, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

We hope Queen Elizabeth II is ready to dance because she has quite the lineup of performers for her upcoming birthday. 

The stars slated to serenade the British monarch were announced on Wednesday and the list is bound to make you at least a bit envious. After all, Shaggy is included. 

In addition to the "It Wasn't Me" singer, Kylie Minogue, Grammy nominee Craig David, rock star StingLadysmith Black Mambazo, British star Anne-Marie and pop star Shawn Mendes will all take the stage at a special concert held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. Sir Tom Jones, whom the queen knighted in 2006, will also take part. 

While the celebration will be attended by the queen and members of the royal family, the BBC will also broadcast the concert so citizens can enjoy it as well. 

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Through the Years

Queen Elizabeth II

POOL - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Clearly, the queen has both excellent and modern tastes as musicians both iconic and new are included in the concert. 

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II may become a great-grandmother once again by the time her birthday comes around as her grandson Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonare slated to welcome their third child sometime in April. 

The queen typically celebrates her birthday in quieter fashion, last year opting to take in the races at Newbury Racecourse with her daughter, Princess Anne

Suffice to say, this will be a birthday the queen will have a hard time forgetting. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Birthdays , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake

Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake Cancel Tour Dates Due to Bad Weather

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Taylor Swift's Latest Surprise Has Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son Freaking Out

Reba McEntire, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2018 ACM Awards

2018 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and More Set to Perform

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Drake Rocks Jerry Curl Wig in Migos' New Music Video

Is an Iggy Azalea & Cardi B Collaboration a Good Idea?

Blink-182 to Britney Spears: Las Vegas Loves the '90s

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.