Ciara Predicts Her Baby Girl Sienna Will Have a ''Tomboy'' Side, Plus More Adorable Updates!

"He has a vision" for his wardrobe, Ciara gushed, adding, "It is the most entertaining thing! Sometimes we have to bargain to not wear a pant he wants to wear that does not look right. I'm like, ‘Future, we can not go out here in these streets looking like this. This is not going to be the look!"

Looking toward the future, Ciara is gearing up to drop a seventh studio album, her first in three years after 2015's Jackie.

"Two months before I gave birth to [Sienna] I started making the record," she revealed. "I'm not gonna rush the process but I'm super excited. I'm really thrilled to put the music out for my fans when it's time."