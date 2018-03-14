What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

Robert Kamau/GC Images
by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 1:18 PM
Robert Kamau/GC Images
All of your wild thoughts are coming into fruition.
Rihanna is expanding her fashion and beauty empire with a new lingerie collection. The Fenty creator has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group, which oversees Kate Hudson's Fabletics, Shoedazzle (co-founded by Kim Kardashian) and JustFab, for over a year, as reported by WWD.
Based on the parent company's current portfolio, it's fair to predict that the new undergarments brand will have a subscription model, so you can expect RiRi's favorite styles every month.
It's never been easier to channel your inner bad gal.
While we don't know when the new company is set to launch, the designer has been incorporating lingerie into her style for a long time. Corsets, silky robes, negligees—this star has never feared wearing NSFW attire in real life. And, she shouldn't. It works for her.
It can work for you, too.
Before you subscribe to the rude gal's sultry style, take a look through all of the times she's worn lingerie—watch the master work.
With an epic three-toned fur coat, Riri opts for a white lace-up corset, and it's fire.
This angelic white nightgown-like dress could surely be in the star's new collection.
Article continues below
In honor of her runway show, the stylish star bright blue bra with royal blue clasps in the front.
Rihanna, please recreate this crystallized bodysuit with the matching ski mask. We need it.
Article continues below
This green lace dress needed a solid black panty that wouldn't move or rise up. Nude would've work, too, but finding a nude panty to match her skin tone may have been hard. Maybe she'll solve that.
You could wear this beautiful silk robe alone as a dress, like Rihanna, or layered over a denim ensemble.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign
RELATED ARTICLE: Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100
Dress Like a Royal With All of Princess Eleanor's Most Fashionable Looks From Season 4 of The Royals
Get Megan Morrison's A-List Style With a Weekly Breakdown of Her Most Trendy Looks From Season Two of The Arrangement
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!