The Flash Introduces Superhero Iris: Everything To Know After "Run Iris Run"

"I always thought it would be cool just for fans and just for the show to see her suit up for an episode. I never wanted it to be a thing where Iris became a superhero on The Flash, because a) we've got enough superheroes, and b) that's just not who Iris is," she says. "I think the most important thing about Iris is she's a hero in her own right without any superpowers. She uses her heart and her intellect and her street smarts to help the team."

In that way, Patton says Iris serves as an inspiration to the audience.

"It appeals to the audience that we ourselves, as human beings every day, we can be heroes in our own lives," she said. "We don't need superpowers, we don't need to be struck by lightning tomorrow to do something important, so I think Iris kind of illuminates that on the show."

