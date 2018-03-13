The Surprising Tip From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5-Minute Face

Who isn't obsessed with Vogue's into-camera celebrity and influencer beauty videos?

They are seemingly intimate, raw and full of beauty gems from your favorite stars. No video, though, has surprised us more than "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Guide to a 5-Minute Supermodel Face." The beauty buff starts her routine with the usual: face mist, primer, concealer...but she saves her foundation (which most tend to use at the start of makeup application) for the very last step.

"The last thing, this is like a tinted kind of foundation powder, so this just gives me an extra little bit of coverage," explained the model before applying Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Powder Foundation Compact ($69) on her chin and around her face.

Granted, the model doesn't ruin her perfectly put-together makeup while doing so, avoiding her cheeks and eyes. Jason Statham's other half uses the foundation much more like a setting powder. Honestly, it's a trick we never thought of.