How Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Relationship Survived High School, Haters and Hollywood

You've got to dance like nobody's watching and love like it's never going to hurt.

When Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan enrolled at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, it's a safe bet that the teenagers were hoping to find their passions, make new friends and experience four years of unforgettable memories.

But as it turns out, the aspiring actor and ballerina found themselves involved in a true love story when they met freshman year.

"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," Violetta recalled during an interview with Cosmopolitan. "[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn't even know he went to my school—I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy's so hot,' and she's like, ‘Oh, that's Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'"

In true young love fashion, Ansel waited for Violetta after school the next day in hopes of an introduction.