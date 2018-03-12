Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Instagram

Dieter Schmitz is going to be a dad!

The Laguna Beach alum is expecting his first child with Isabell Hiebl, whom he married back in August 2016. The future parents announced the exciting news with a little help from their beloved pup, Wellington. 

On the french bulldog's Instagram account (yes, Wellington has more than 500 followers) their four-legged friend sported a sign with an important message: "Mom and Dad are getting me a human." The excited couple included a due date of Sept. 10. "What exactly do you mean I am not going to be the only child?!" the dog "asked" in the caption.  

Meanwhile, over on his human Instagram account, Schmitz posted another baby announcement with Wellington and an ultrasound. "Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!! Our family is growing!!!" the star captioned the shot.  

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

The pair said "I do" a year and a half ago in a romantic ceremony held in Monterey, Calif. with former co-stars  Lauren ConradTrey Phillips, Stephen Colletti and Loren Polster all in attendance. 

"A year ago today was the best day of my life. Clearly.... @isathebell," he wrote on social media this past August. "Happy Anniversary! Thanks for making me one insanely happy chap!"

Following the wedding, the new wife and husband embarked on quite an unforgettable trip to Bali, Australia and Hong Kong. 

Now, these two are getting ready for their biggest adventure yet—parenthood. Fortunately, pals like Conrad have already welcomed their first kid and can probably offer some words of wisdom. 

Congratulations to the future mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Laguna Beach , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson Shares "Hypothetical" Account of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Paris Hilton Dishes on Wedding Dress Shopping, Cake and More Big Day Details

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Taryn Manning, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Taryn Manning Clears the Air With Her Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''If He Was Around, Everything Would Be So Different''

American Idol

Wig! See Noah Davis' American Idol Audition That Wowed Katy Perry

Roseanne

The Roseanne Revival Opening Credits Will Make Your Nostalgia-Loving Heart Swoon

Taylor Swift, Delicate

Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.