Sam Smith Jokes About That Kiss With Brandon Flynn: "He Looks Like Ursula"

Sam Smith wasn't afraid to poke fun at his recent makeout session with Brandon Flynn.

During Friday's episode of BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, the 25-year-old singer spoke about his steamy smooch captured by paparazzi and called it a "joke."

"It was a joke—as a joke we were attacking each other," he said (per Cosmopolitan U.K.). "We were just waiting outside the shop while my sister got cigarettes. I was just joking. I was literally licking his eyeballs. [The photos are] horrendous. I'm going to have to do something crazy to top it."

Smith even compared the kiss to a famous scene in The Little Mermaid.

"He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel," he said (per the magazine. "It's so embarrassing."