Princess Eugenie Joins Instagram on International Women's Day

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 9:12 AM

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie has joined Instagram!

The Duke of York's official Twitter account announced the news on Thursday.

"Princes Eugenie has joined Instagram!" the account tweeted. "See her first post #IWD2018." 

So how did the 27-year-old princess make her Instagram debut? She shared a video of her speaking about "living fearlessly" with Scoliosis at the 2018 We Day U.K. Charity Concert. 

"When I was 12, I was diagnosed with and treated for Scoliosis," Her Royal Highness said in the clip, "and I have lived with two, 12-inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love."

Sharing the stage with her sister Princess Beatrice, she then continued, "You encouraged me not to get disheartened, not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing—to encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly, too. So, We Day, our first lesson is never give up."

Here's How Princess Eugenie Really Feels About The Crown

The princess considered International Women's Day the perfect occasion to join the app.

"I can think of no better day than today, International Women's Day, to launch my personal Instagram," she captioned the video. "I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost."

This isn't the only major milestone the royal has experienced lately. In February, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, announced Eugenie's engagement to Jack Brooksbank. The couple will wed Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle—the same venue as her cousin Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle

Welcome to Instagram, Eugenie!

