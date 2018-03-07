Patton Oswalt Praises Late Wife as New Book Debuts as No. 1 New York Times Bestseller

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:11 PM

Patton Oswalt, Michelle McNamara

Her work wasn't done...

Two years after the shocking death of Michelle McNamara, the journalist and writer's posthumous true crime book I'll Be Gone in the Dark has debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times' Bestseller List earlier today. And no one could be prouder than the man she left behind.

On Wednesday, her widower, comedian Patton Oswalt, took to social media to honor his late wife's huge accomplishment and to pay her a visit.

Early this morning, the actor posted a photo at McNamara's grave and wrote, "You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark #MichelleMcNamara."

McNamara died in her sleep at the age of 46 as a result of a combination of drugs in her system and a health condition the couple was unaware of.

Patton Oswalt Is Married Again: Inside His and Meredith Salenger's Wedding

Later in the day, after news hit that the book had topped the NYT's nonfiction list, the proud spouse wrote, "I hope you know, sweetie. I feel like you know. And I hope you know it when your work leads to his capture. #IllBeGoneInTheDark debuts at #1 on the @nytimes bestseller list."

He ended the tweet with the simple sentence: "I’m so proud of you."

According to publisher Harper Collins' website, I'll Be Gone in the Dark is "a masterful true crime account of the Golden State Killer—the elusive serial rapist turned murderer who terrorized California for over a decade—from Michelle McNamara, the gifted journalist who died tragically while investigating the case."

The book includes a foreword by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn and an afterword by her husband. The book was completed by Michelle's lead researcher and a close colleague. 

Oswalt got remarried 18 months after McNamara's death, tying the knot to child star Meredith Salenger on Nov. 4.

