Coco and Baby Chanel Swim With a Frenzy of Sharks in The Bahamas

Along with the video, Coco posted some photos from the epic adventure under the sea.

The dare-devil mom, who says her Law & Order: SVU star hubby wasn't down with getting in, wrote, "One of the highlights while in Bahamas has been swimming with the sharks!"

The reality star said she she knew it looked crazy, but that the animals acted like "dogs."

"I know what your thinking..I watched that tv show, 'when wild animals go wild' too but these guys acted like dogs..they are so friendly plus the rush of doing something crazy is half the fun [sic]," wrote the star. "I even got Chanel to come in with me! As you can see we Ice didn't make it in the water..Haha."

Earlier in the week, Coco shared image from the family of three's beach vacay and showed off mommy and daughter in matching mermaid bikinis.

Just over two years ago, Coco and Ice-T welcomed their first child together in the fall of 2015.

"Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole.. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound and 18 inch baby girl," Coco announced in November 2015. "Ice and I are so proud! I cried while she was coming out I was so excited to meet her!"