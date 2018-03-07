Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reacts to Bekah Martinez Posting His DMs: "It Shows Her Immaturity"

Something tells us Bekah Martinez will not be receiving an invite to the wedding.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham sat down with E! News the day after their proposal on The Bachelor's live After the Final Rose special, and they addressed Bekah's decision to post the direct messages Arie had sent her in early February on Instagram.
In case you missed it, the 23-year-old nanny posted screen shots of the messages on Monday night after Arie's breakup with Becca Kufrin aired, writing alongside the images, ""DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr."
And Arie clearly feels felt posting your ex's private messages on social media wasn't a good look, exclusively telling us, "I think it just shows her immaturity. I think that's the takeaway from it. I could add to that, but I'll just keep that to myself."
Well then!
As for how Lauren felt about Bekah posting the private messages, she said, "I thought it was a little uncalled for, but I'm not surprised by it."
But that doesn't mean Lauren isn't close with the women from her season. Press play on the video above to find out about the support Lauren's received since deciding to get back together with Arie.
As for the DMs Bekah posted, one was Arie messaging her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing Bekah's face on a milk carton in reference to her missing persons list mix-up. The second one, sent on Feb. 3, was in reference to Bekah's age, saying, "just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1."
Bekah also tweeted how she felt about Arie's decision to have his break-up with Becca filmed, writing, "hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest f--king tool I've ever seen. Becca is a queen. A goddess. Thank the LORD he's out of her life."
And during Tuesday's special, ahead of Arie's proposal, Bekah said she hoped their relationship didn't last, bluntly telling Chris Harrison, "I hope that Lauren gets out of it as soon as possible, I do."
To hear more from Arie and Lauren about their whirlwind engagement, watch our interview with them tonight on E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.