Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reacts to Bekah Martinez Posting His DMs: "It Shows Her Immaturity"

Something tells us Bekah Martinez will not be receiving an invite to the wedding.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham sat down with E! News the day after their proposal on The Bachelor's live After the Final Rose special, and they addressed Bekah's decision to post the direct messages Arie had sent her in early February on Instagram.

In case you missed it, the 23-year-old nanny posted screen shots of the messages on Monday night after Arie's breakup with Becca Kufrin aired, writing alongside the images, ""DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr."

And Arie clearly feels felt posting your ex's private messages on social media wasn't a good look, exclusively telling us, "I think it just shows her immaturity. I think that's the takeaway from it. I could add to that, but I'll just keep that to myself."