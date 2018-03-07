Luke Bryan Trash-Talks Blake Shelton on Late Night

Luke Bryan couldn't resist taking a few jabs at his buddy Blake Shelton on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Ahead of the Mar. 11 premiere of American Idol, Meyers asked the new judge if he reached out to Shelton for advice. After all, the "Honey Bee" singer has been a coach on The Voice for the past 14 seasons.

"Sadly, I did. I don't know why," Bryan replied. "I would recommend to never reach out to him."

The "Play It Again" singer also couldn't resist poking fun at Shelton's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive win.

"We were quite perplexed, but we got over it" he said, jokingly speaking for the country community. "No, he is a beautiful man—from a distance."

Watch the video to hear some of Bryan's best zingers.